Centre to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 every year

The central goverment said that it will be celebrating September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year. "In order to remember martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of the youth, the Government of India has decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as "Hyderabad Liberation Day"," the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs read on Tuesday.

It also added that people from the region have been demanding the same. "Hyderabad did not get independence for 13 months of the Independence of India on 15th August, 1947 and was under Nizam's Rule. The region got liberated from Nizam's Rule on 17th September, 1948, after police action namely "Operation Polo"," the notification further read.

Earlier on Septemeber 17 last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebration known as 'Mukti Diwas' and paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam's army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam's rule). The Home Minister hoisted the national flag during the parade ground event.

While addressing the event, Shah hit out at the previous governments in the country and said that no government celebrated the Hyderabad Liberation Day due to appeasement policies. "For 75 years, no government organised any event to introduce this great day to our youth. Because of the policy of appeasement, they were scared and did not celebrate Telangana Liberation Day. It is unfortunate that even after such a big incident, some parties were hesitant to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics. I want to say to those parties that people turn their backs on them who forget their history," he said.

In 1948, the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel unfurled the Tricolour after Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, which was under the Nizam's rule, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action codenamed 'Operation Polo', which culminated on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

