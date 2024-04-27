Maoist duo held in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Two Maoists were arrested following a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police in Palamu district, officials said on Saturday.

Four country-made guns and explosives were recovered from them, police added.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said the duo was arrested from different villages under Husainabad police station area on Friday evening.

The Maoists were identified as Rajendra Bhuiyan (34) and Vishnu Viswakarma (31), she said.

