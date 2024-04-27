Left Menu

Maoist duo held in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Two Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district during a joint operation by CRPF and local police. Four country-made guns and explosives seized. The duo, Rajendra Bhuiyan and Vishnu Viswakarma, was apprehended on Friday from villages under Husainabad police station.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:11 IST
Maoist duo held in Jharkhand's Palamu district
  • Country:
  • India

Two Maoists were arrested following a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police in Palamu district, officials said on Saturday.

Four country-made guns and explosives were recovered from them, police added.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said the duo was arrested from different villages under Husainabad police station area on Friday evening.

The Maoists were identified as Rajendra Bhuiyan (34) and Vishnu Viswakarma (31), she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024