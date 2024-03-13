Left Menu

Rajnath Singh clears proposal to expand NCC with additional three lakh cadet vacancies

This expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for the NCC from educational institutions throughout the country.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:15 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) with the increase of three lakh cadet vacancies. This expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for the NCC from educational institutions throughout the country.

From just 20,000 cadets in 1948, the NCC will now have a sanctioned strength of 20 lakh cadets in its roles making it the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world. With NCC being offered as an elective subject as per the National Education Policy 2020, the expansion will be a step towards meeting the aspirations of the youth towards playing a pivotal role as future leaders of the nation. The far-reaching impact of this expansion will lead to a proportionate distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories and will reduce the waiting list of institutions aspiring for the NCC.

The expansion plan encompasses the establishment of four new Group Headquarters and the addition of two new NCC units. An important facet of the expansion plan involves the proposal for employment of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors thus leveraging their skills and vast experience. This initiative will ensure quality training for the NCC cadets and will generate employment opportunities for the veterans.

The expansion signifies a dedication to shaping future leaders embodying discipline, leadership and service. The NCC aims to make a transformative impact, fostering an environment where youth meaningfully contribute towards nation-building.

The initiative will expand the base of motivated, disciplined and patriotic youth of the 'Amrit Peedhi' who will contribute towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

