Mamata: No Arms Seized in Sandeshkhali, Recovered Items Possibly Brought by CBI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there was no evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, asserting that CBI teams conducted searches without informing the state police.She expressed skepticism regarding the operations, stating that the recovered items might have been brought by officials of the central agency.Even if a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate.

PTI | Kulti | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there was ''no evidence'' of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, asserting that CBI teams conducted searches without informing the state police.

She expressed skepticism regarding the operations, stating that the recovered items ''might have been brought by officials of the central agency''.

"Even if a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI) in a car,'' Banerjee said here. She was addressing an election rally for TMC's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

The CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including a police service revolver and foreign-made firearms, during searches at two premises of an associate of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, officials said.

The searches were conducted in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team by a mob that was allegedly instigated by Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in the case.

Teams of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), the bomb detection squad, the National Security Guard (NSG), the central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at the village -- a riverine delta -- on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

