Drone downed on approach to oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:28 IST
A drone was destroyed on its approach to an oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, the Leningrad region's governor, said on Wednesday.
"Production is operating as normal," Drozdenko said on the Telegram messaging app. "There are no casualties or destruction."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
