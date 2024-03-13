Left Menu

IAS officer poses as patient, inspects health centre in UP's Firozabad

"I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer an injection for a dog bite," Kriti Raj posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the area said.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 11:11 IST
IAS officer poses as patient, inspects health centre in UP's Firozabad
SDM Kriti Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IAS officer conducted an inspection at a government health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad wearing a veil and posing as a patient.The officer said that she decided to conduct the inspection after receiving several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients in the area. "I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer an injection for a dog bite," Kriti Raj posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the area said.

Raj said that she took an appointment, spoke with the doctor and found his behaviour to be unprofessional. "I went there anonymously in a veil. I sought an appointment and spoke with the doctor. The doctor's behaviour was not appropriate," she said.

Pointing out discrepancies in the attendance of staff at the health centre, the SDM said, "When I checked their attendance register I noted that some of them were absent. Some of them had signatures on the register but were not present at the health centre." "Moreover around half of the stock of their medicines were found to be expired when we checked them," she added.

Cleanliness and proper hygiene were also not being maintained at the health centre, the SDM said. Pointing out to the poor quality of service at the health centre, she said, "Even injections were not being given properly. The staff were not working with the motive to serve people."

On the steps that would be taken against the health centre officials from her office, Raj said "We have taken note of all these and we will investigate," adding that they will be sending them a report. Visuals from the spot showed SDM Kriti Raj standing in a veil at the hospital with other patients. She was also seen checking and segregating stocks of medicine from the pharmacy at the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024