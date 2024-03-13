Belize partners with UNESCO for workshop on sustainable water management

Belize’s Ministry of Natural Resources partnered with UNESCO for a 2-day workshop on the Yucatan-Candelaria-Hondo Transboundary Aquifer System. Stakeholders from Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize aimed to enhance water resource management.

In a significant stride towards sustainable water management, Belize's Ministry of Natural Resources in partnership with UNESCO hosted a two-day workshop on February 27th and 28th. The workshop, centered on the Yucatan-Candelaria-Hondo Transboundary Aquifer System, brought together stakeholders from Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize to deepen understanding and enhance management strategies for this vital water resource.

The workshop, which received financial backing from the Global Climate Fund (GCF), underscored the importance of addressing transboundary water challenges. This initiative represents a critical juncture in regional cooperation, setting the stage for effective and inclusive solutions to protect water resources for future generations.

Mayor Bernard Wagner of Belize City Council emphasized the significance of collective action in managing shared resources, highlighting the imperative for sustainable aquifer management. The workshop, attended by various stakeholders including governmental bodies, scientific institutions, and NGOs, underscored the importance of transboundary cooperation for long-term water security and resilience in the region.

Alibek Otambekov, representing UNESCO's Office for the Caribbean, outlined UNESCO's commitment to addressing water and transboundary issues through initiatives like the International Hydrological Programme (IHP), Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB), and the LINKS programme. He stressed the importance of youth engagement, environmental resilience, and digital transformation as fundamental pillars in tackling water challenges effectively.

Technical presentations from esteemed institutions such as the Regional Centre for Groundwater Management in Latin America and the Caribbean (CeReGAS), National Hydrological Service, and University of Belize provided comprehensive insights into the hydrological dynamics, water quality, and governance aspects of the aquifer system. Experts shared invaluable data and analyses, laying the groundwork for informed decision-making and collaborative projects aimed at enhancing water resource management.

The workshop also featured a field trip to the Lamanai Archaeological Reserve and the National Natural Reservation, combining cultural appreciation with technical exchange. This excursion underscored the importance of conserving both biological and cultural heritage, emphasizing the interconnectedness of environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the region.

Overall, the workshop marked a significant step forward in fostering cooperation and knowledge exchange towards the shared goal of ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Yucatan Peninsula's vital water resources.