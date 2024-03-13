Left Menu

Belize partners with UNESCO for workshop on sustainable water management

The workshop, which received financial backing from the Global Climate Fund (GCF), underscored the importance of addressing transboundary water challenges. 9+

UNESCO | Updated: 13-03-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 12:25 IST
Belize partners with UNESCO for workshop on sustainable water management
In a significant stride towards sustainable water management, Belize's Ministry of Natural Resources in partnership with UNESCO hosted a two-day workshop on February 27th and 28th. Image Credit: Unsplash

Belize’s Ministry of Natural Resources partnered with UNESCO for a 2-day workshop on the Yucatan-Candelaria-Hondo Transboundary Aquifer System. Stakeholders from Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize aimed to enhance water resource management. 

In a significant stride towards sustainable water management, Belize's Ministry of Natural Resources in partnership with UNESCO hosted a two-day workshop on February 27th and 28th. The workshop, centered on the Yucatan-Candelaria-Hondo Transboundary Aquifer System, brought together stakeholders from Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize to deepen understanding and enhance management strategies for this vital water resource.

The workshop, which received financial backing from the Global Climate Fund (GCF), underscored the importance of addressing transboundary water challenges. This initiative represents a critical juncture in regional cooperation, setting the stage for effective and inclusive solutions to protect water resources for future generations.

Mayor Bernard Wagner of Belize City Council emphasized the significance of collective action in managing shared resources, highlighting the imperative for sustainable aquifer management. The workshop, attended by various stakeholders including governmental bodies, scientific institutions, and NGOs, underscored the importance of transboundary cooperation for long-term water security and resilience in the region.

Alibek Otambekov, representing UNESCO's Office for the Caribbean, outlined UNESCO's commitment to addressing water and transboundary issues through initiatives like the International Hydrological Programme (IHP), Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB), and the LINKS programme. He stressed the importance of youth engagement, environmental resilience, and digital transformation as fundamental pillars in tackling water challenges effectively.

Technical presentations from esteemed institutions such as the Regional Centre for Groundwater Management in Latin America and the Caribbean (CeReGAS), National Hydrological Service, and University of Belize provided comprehensive insights into the hydrological dynamics, water quality, and governance aspects of the aquifer system. Experts shared invaluable data and analyses, laying the groundwork for informed decision-making and collaborative projects aimed at enhancing water resource management.

The workshop also featured a field trip to the Lamanai Archaeological Reserve and the National Natural Reservation, combining cultural appreciation with technical exchange. This excursion underscored the importance of conserving both biological and cultural heritage, emphasizing the interconnectedness of environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the region.

Overall, the workshop marked a significant step forward in fostering cooperation and knowledge exchange towards the shared goal of ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Yucatan Peninsula's vital water resources. 

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024