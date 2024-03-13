Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at electronics shop on Roshanhara road, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at an electronics store situated on Roshanara Road in the Subzi Madi Police Station jurisdiction on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 14:51 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at electronics shop on Roshanhara road, no casualties reported
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at an electronics store situated on Roshanara Road in the Subzi Madi Police Station jurisdiction on Wednesday. Upon receiving the report, the Subzi Madi Police Station team, along with the SHO, immediately reached the spot.

As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses were evacuated. A total of three fire tenders reached the spot to bring the fire under control.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024