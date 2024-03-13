"Kejriwal spoke language of Owaisi, Mamata, Rahul on CAA," says BJP's Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of aligning his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with opposition leaders stating that he was speaking the language of Asaduddin Owaisi, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. "Arvind Kejriwal while talking about CAA in a press conference today was speaking the language of Asaduddin Owaisi, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. They not only hurt the honour of refugees like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians etc. but also tried to intimidate Indian Muslims," Virendra Sachdeva said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Sachdeva further said that Arvind Kejriwal's press conference was a clear sign that he is anti-Hindu. "Today, through his press conference, Arvind Kejriwal proved that he is anti-Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist and will be anti-Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP President also visited the refugee camp of Hindus who came from Pakistan at Azadpur and Majnu Ka Tila and congratulated all the refugees on becoming Indian citizens. Sachdeva lamented that Kejriwal either misunderstands or deliberately misrepresents the CAA.

"Regrettably, Arvind Kejriwal does not even understand the CAA. This is a bill to provide shelter to all the needy and those tortured by Jihadis. It will not take away anyone's citizenship," Virendra Sachdeva said. Sachdeva has said that Arvind Kejriwal is either deliberately insulting the refugees or does not know how Muslim fundamentalism has tortured Hindus and Sikhs, snatched their jobs and humiliated their sisters and daughters.

Sachdeva urged Kejriwal to recognize that refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan are and will remain an integral part of India. "Kejriwal should understand that the refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan were and will remain Indians' own and he should not forget that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the benefits of all his schemes not only to all Indian Muslims but also to Ukraine-Russia war. Be it a region or any other crisis area, Muslims from neighbouring countries have also been evacuated and given relief." (ANI)

