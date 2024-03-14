Left Menu

US to meet with Panama in crackdown on Iran sanction-evading ships

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2024
A U.S. State Department special envoy said on Wednesday they will meet with Panamanian government officials to ensure Panamanian-flagged vessels are not transporting Iranian oil in violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Abram Paley, the deputy special envoy for Iran, said the United States will request that Panama remove its flag from Iran-linked ships which could be violating such sanctions, after six such vessels have been designated since January. 

