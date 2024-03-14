PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 14
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
- Activist demands Glencore move its primary listing from London to Sydney - BP and Abu Dhabi suspend talks to buy stake in Israeli gasfield
- Jeremy Hunt says ambition to scrap national insurance could take 'many parliaments' - Commodities house Mercuria parts with global head of trading
Overview - Activist investor Tribeca Investment Partners has called on Glencore to shift its primary listing from London to Sydney and abandon a plan to spin off its profitable coal business.
- BP and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company have suspended talks on a $2 billion deal to buy a 50% stake in NewMed Energy. - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt has said it could take "many parliaments" to realise his ambition to get rid of national insurance contributions.
- Global head of trading Magid Shenouda is leaving the commodity house Mercuria where he was once tipped as a potential successor to the group's founders. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
