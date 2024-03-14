Left Menu

Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Chithirai Festival to begin on April 12

The festival will start with flag hoisting from 9.55 am to 10.19 am at Mithuna Laganam. The celebrations will last for almost a month, from April 12 to April 23.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 08:52 IST
Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Chithirai Festival to begin on April 12
Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Chithirai Festival to begin on April 12 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Chithirai Festival will begin on April 12, said the temple administration. The festival will start with flag hoisting from 9.55 am to 10.19 am at Mithuna Laganam. The celebrations will last for almost a month, from April 12 to April 23.

The main events of the festival include the Pattabhishekam on April 19, Meenakshi Amman Dik Vijayam on April 20, and the Meenakshi-Sundareswarar celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) on April 21. The chariot festival is scheduled for April 22, followed by the main event of the festival, the entry of Lord Kalaalagar into Vaigai, on April 23, said the administration.

This festival holds great cultural and religious significance for the people of Madurai. Around one million people, including tourists, come to witness the event that takes place in Madurai, south Tamil Nadu's biggest temple.

The last days of the festivals are celebrated in Kallazhagar temple, in the Alagar Hills in Madurai. Lord Kallazhagar is considered to be Goddess Meenakshi's brother, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Chithirai Festival, also known as the Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, is an annual Tamil Hindu celebration that takes place at the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, during April.

The festival celebrates the union of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, and the first 15 days mark the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshvara. The next 15 days mark the journey of Kallalagar (a form of the god Vishnu) from his temple to Meenakshi Amman Temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024