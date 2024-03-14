"Never imagined...," Assam CM after PM Modi laid foundation stones for chip plants

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and said that he never imagined that one day Assam would anchor India's leadership in Industry 4.0. "Today is one of the happiest days for me, and one of the most glorious for Assam. I would have never imagined that one day Assam will anchor India's leadership in Industry 4.0. But it's true today. Nothing can better exemplify #ModiHaiToMumkinHai than the launch of Tata's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility in Jagiroad," Assam CM posted on X on Wednesday.

PM Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore indigenous "Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility" at Jagiroad in Morigaon district. Earlier, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "geographical barrier" is no longer a hindrance in the process of industrializing Assam and the rest of the North-eastern State.

Expressing his happiness over Assam being covered under the first phase of the "semiconductor technology revolution" in the country, the Chief Minister said it is a manifestation of the fact that under the current dispensation at the Centre, the Northeast of India is getting its due attention and the region cannot be termed a "neglected region" anymore. "The people of Assam shall remain forever indebted to the Prime Minister for his role in the ushering of a new wave of development and progress in the state," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister praised the Tata Group for coming forward with investments to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore and assured the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate of doing everything within the capacity of the Government of Assam to provide a conducive industrial environment. He said the investment by Tata Group in Jagiroad will contribute greatly to the economic growth of the state and the country.

Referring to the foundation stone laid for the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad as an emotional moment for him, the Chief Minister said it has the potential to provide direct employment to as many as 15,000 youth of the state and provide indirect employment opportunities to equal number of job-seekers. He praised the role of Bimal Bora and Pijush Hazarika, Ministers in the Assam Cabinet, for their tireless efforts in ensuring the idea of having a semiconductor assembly and test unit at Jagiroad turns into a reality.

He appealed to the people of Assam to shed the "culture" of strikes/andolans/hartals and embrace positivity and optimism so that Assam could attain its rightful position among the States of the Indian Union. In India's endeavour to ramp up its semiconductor ecosystem, three new chip plants - two in Gujarat and one in Assam are being set up- in addition to the under-construction chip plant at Sanand in Gujarat. Tata Group is setting up two of these three new plants.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd ("TSAT") will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. With a capacity of producing 48 million chips per day, this facility is being built at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore. Segments that will be covered are automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. Tata Sons, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said that 50,000 jobs will be created in the semiconductor plant in Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)