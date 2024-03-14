UPSRTC to run Holi special buses from March 22 to April 1

In a bid to ensure hassle-free journeys for residents, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is going to operate Holi special buses from March 22 to April 1. With Holi falling on March 24 and 25, followed by the consecutive holidays of Good Friday and weekend, a surge in travel is anticipated across the state. This strategic move aims to alleviate the stress of travel during the festive period, offering much-needed relief to passengers in UP, read an official statement.

Additionally, to ensure efficient service delivery during this peak period, the Transport Corporation will provide incentive allowances to its drivers and conductors. Furthermore, in preparation for the expected influx of passengers, the leaves of officers and employees have been canceled for a period of 10 days. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh mentioned that during the incentive period, an increased number of buses will be operated to take travelers from Delhi to the eastern direction, ensuring that they reach their destinations by the evening of the Holi festival. Similar arrangements will be made for traffic management in Lucknow and Kanpur. Eastern Region may operate additional services during this period if the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region gets more than 60 per cent of passenger load from the originating point to Ghaziabad, Delhi and other locations in the Western Region.

He said, "During the incentive scheme period, 100 per cent transport corporation buses should be made on-road and operated continuously. Additional assemblies and spare parts should be made available in each depot from the headquarters and regional level." Chief Principal Manager Technical should review the off-road vehicles of the area daily and inform about the situation. Special attention should be paid to maintenance. During this period, no leaves will be granted to officials, supervisors, drivers, conductors, or any employee. Contracted buses will also be on the road during this period under all circumstances.

According to the directives issued by the Principal Manager (Operations) of the Transport Corporation, Manoj Kumar, Regional Managers of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur will oversee the transportation arrangements. They will establish coordination among regions in case of any difficulties and the need for buses. Buses will be arranged according to the availability of passengers. From March 22 to April 1, the duty of Principal Manager S.L. Sharma at the headquarters level has been assigned to Delhi and Ghaziabad on the Delhi route. During this period, round-the-clock arrangements should be made in all the depots for cash deposits, diesel refills, bus repair facilities, ETM and issuing tickets.

Notably, such drivers and conductors (including contractual and outsourcing) who are present for a minimum of 10 days and drive the bus for the prescribed average kilometer will be entitled to a special incentive payment of Rs 3500 at the rate of Rs 350 per day. They are required to operate 300 kilometers per day during the incentive period. If employees work continuously for the incentive period of 11 days and fulfill the kilometer target, they will be provided with an incentive amount of Rs. 400 per day. A total incentive payment of Rs. 4,400 will be made for the entire 11 days. Contract and outsourcing drivers and conductors who exceed the designated kilometers during the incentive period will be provided with an additional payment of 55 paise per kilometer above the designated standard.

Employees working continuously for 11 days in depots, workshops, and regional workshops during the specified period, including outsourced personnel engaged in the Corporation, will receive a payment of Rs. 1,800, and those working for 10 days during this period in workshop employees will receive an incentive payment of Rs. 1,500. Regional managers and service managers will also be eligible for incentive payments during this period. The regional manager will be given Rs 10,000 and the service manager will be given Rs 5,000, who will distribute it among the employee sub-officers of the region who have done excellent work during the incentive period as per the recommendation of the regional committee.

Kaushambi Depot, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate, Moradabad, Katghar, Bhainsali, Sohrab Gate, Bareilly, Satellite, Kaiserbagh, Alambagh, Charbagh, Avadh Bus Station, two locations in Saharanpur Nagar, ISBT Agra, Masoodabad, Jhakarkati and Etawah. (ANI)

