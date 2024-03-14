Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday. The Temple is renowned for its significance in Hindu Mythology and holds a special place among the devotees.

Gandhi resumed his yatra from Nashik on Thursday afternoon. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the gathering here hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of doing 'financial injustice' to the people of the country.

"How many loans of those who take exams - of Police, of IAS-IPS - has been waived off? Not even a Rupee. How much loan of labourers has been waived off? Not even a Rupee. How much of small shopkeepers? Not even a Rupee. Rs 16 Lakh Crores loan of the richest has been waived off. This is financial injustice. 22 people in India have the same amount of money that is held by 70 crore people of India...This is injustice. We are taking out this Yatra against this," Gandhi said. The Nyay Yatra entered the state from the district of Nandurbar on Tuesday, March 12.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP (SPawar) in the state. Smaller parties like the Swambhimani Vikash Parishad (SWP) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are also likely to join the Congress-led alliance in the state. The state sends 48 legislators to the Lok Sabha. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

