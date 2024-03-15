Two criminals nabbed after encounter with Delhi Police in Dwarka

Two criminals were arrested following an encounter with a Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel in Dhulsiras, Dwarka on Friday morning, officials said. The two accused have been identified as Miraj alias Mehraj and Sahid.

According to the police, a total of three rounds each were fired from both sides during the encounter. "On the basis of a secret input, a trap was laid for a dreaded international criminal Miraj/Mehraj and his associates near village, Dhulsiras, Dwarka by a team of WR 2, crime branch.When intercepted both accused opened fire on police. Two rounds were fired by accused Miraj from his automatic pistol, one of which hit Insp Akshay on his BP jacket. One round fired by accused Sahid barely missed HC Gaurav," police said.

The police said that retaliation one round fired by Inspector Akshay hit accused Miraj on his right leg. "A total of six rounds were fired (3 from both sides). The injured Meraj was sent to the hospital in PCR. Legal action is being initiated," police said.

The police further added that the accused Miraj alias Mehraj is a resident of Bangladesh and was involved in five cases of Dacoity and Arms Act. "Mehraj the main accused in the armed dacoity cum robbery case of Ashok Vihar in which the victim's family members were held hostage at gunpoint by the accused persons and they were robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crores," police added.

The police have registered the case under sections 395, 397, 34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act at police station Ashok Nagar, Delhi. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

