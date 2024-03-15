20-year old student of Saifai medical college found dead, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav demands judicial inquiry

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday recovered the body of a 20-year old student of Saifai Medical College near Sonai Bridge, sparking concerns of a possible heinous crime. The 20-year old victim identified as Priya Mishra, a first year paramedical student and a resident of Auraiya was found dead with serious injury remarks on her body, said police.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma revealed that the body of the deceased might have been dumped at the site, as no traces of blood have been found so far. "Body of a 20-year-old student named Priya Mishra has been found. She is a resident of Auraiya. Upon investigation, it has been found that the girl handed over her mobile phone to her friend in the afternoon, before going missing. It was also discovered that she had been involved in a recent altercation with someone," SSP Sanjay Kumar said.

The Saifai police say that the investigation is on and every angle will be probed. "It is a matter of serious investigation. Our surveillance and forensic team, SHO, CO, have reached the spot and we will soon reveal the details," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state government and demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. In a video posted by the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, students in large numbers were seen protesting outside the trauma centre to protest against the death of paramedical student Priya Mishra.

[{040c94a9-9c12-4e8e-abee-f2622a1e1023:intradmin/ANI-20240315035834.jfif}] "The death of a student under suspicious circumstances in Saifai University is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared policy of zero tolerance becoming zero during the time of BJP in Uttar Pradesh," SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav stated in a post on X.

"There should be a judicial inquiry into this alleged murder, so that the truth about the people involved in incidents like BHU and Saifai University can be revealed and the government cannot save them even if it wants to. The BJP government is neither able to save the honor of women nor their lives," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)