Left Menu

20-year old student of Saifai medical college found dead, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav demands judicial inquiry

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday recovered the body of a 20-year old student of Saifai medical college near Sonai Bridge, sparking concerns of a possible heinous crime.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 10:41 IST
20-year old student of Saifai medical college found dead, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav demands judicial inquiry
Sanjay Kumar Verma, SSP, Etawah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday recovered the body of a 20-year old student of Saifai Medical College near Sonai Bridge, sparking concerns of a possible heinous crime. The 20-year old victim identified as Priya Mishra, a first year paramedical student and a resident of Auraiya was found dead with serious injury remarks on her body, said police.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma revealed that the body of the deceased might have been dumped at the site, as no traces of blood have been found so far. "Body of a 20-year-old student named Priya Mishra has been found. She is a resident of Auraiya. Upon investigation, it has been found that the girl handed over her mobile phone to her friend in the afternoon, before going missing. It was also discovered that she had been involved in a recent altercation with someone," SSP Sanjay Kumar said.

The Saifai police say that the investigation is on and every angle will be probed. "It is a matter of serious investigation. Our surveillance and forensic team, SHO, CO, have reached the spot and we will soon reveal the details," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state government and demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. In a video posted by the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, students in large numbers were seen protesting outside the trauma centre to protest against the death of paramedical student Priya Mishra.

[{040c94a9-9c12-4e8e-abee-f2622a1e1023:intradmin/ANI-20240315035834.jfif}] "The death of a student under suspicious circumstances in Saifai University is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared policy of zero tolerance becoming zero during the time of BJP in Uttar Pradesh," SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav stated in a post on X.

"There should be a judicial inquiry into this alleged murder, so that the truth about the people involved in incidents like BHU and Saifai University can be revealed and the government cannot save them even if it wants to. The BJP government is neither able to save the honor of women nor their lives," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024