"Selfish interest of vote bank," Delhi CM Kejriwal attacks BJP after refugees protest

As refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan hold a protest against Congress over CAA Rules 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on BJP and said that in the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, the BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble. "The courage of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. He should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country? After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

On Friday, refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan breached barricades during their protest in Delhi against the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders over their statements on the implementation of CAA. Since the government has notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the Congress and INDIA bloc have questioned the government on the timing of the move.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that more migration will now take place than what happened after independence. The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that law and order will collapse, and subsequently will lead to a rise in thefts, robberies and rapes.

The Congress questioned why it took the Centre more than four years to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and one month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "We are raising the issues of farmers, youth, women & labourers. What are BJP's issues? What are PM Modi's issues? He does not talk about the 10 years of injustice...They have only one weapon in this election, & that is polarization...The CAA rule is made after 4 years and 3 months...Now that only a month is left for the elections, they are giving a dose of polarization..." Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)