Left Menu

SC seeks CBI response on furlough plea by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to file a reply on a plea for grant of furlough to former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 16:35 IST
SC seeks CBI response on furlough plea by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict
The Supreme Court of India. (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to file a reply on a plea for grant of furlough to former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol listed the matter after two weeks. During the hearing, the court sought to know whether the furlough application was to attend a marriage, to which Khokhar's counsel responded that it was for social ties.

Khokkar, in the application filed through advocate Rakesh Dahiya, sought two weeks of furlough. The application said that Khokkar had been granted furlough/parole/interim bail many times, and he never jumped the bail.

Khokkar preferred the application praying for a furlough of two weeks or urging the court to direct the DG Prisons Delhi to entertain his application. The Delhi High Court in 2018 upheld the conviction of Balwan Khokhar and other accused persons in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The HC has upheld the trial court order awarding a life sentence to Khokhar.

Sajjan Kumar, the main accused in a case relating to the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018 and was awarded life imprisonment. In 2018, the Delhi High Court overturned the trial court judgement acquitting Kumar in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024