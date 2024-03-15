We will never allow criminalization of politics: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that the current government has come to power with the resolve to not to allow the criminalization of politics in the country and would ensure that those playing with the future of the youth paid a heavy price for it. Addressing a public meeting after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Maa Pateshwari Devi State University located in Koilra, CM Yogi stated that the image of Balrampur, which is endowed with a rich heritage, as a place blessed by Maa Pateshwari, the capital of Lord Shri Ram's son Luv, as well as the sacred land of Buddha and brave Maharaja Suheldev, was tarnished by a few mafias and criminals in the past.

On this occasion, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 466 development projects worth Rs 1,488.89 crore in Balrampur and 31 development projects in Shravasti worth Rs 2,60.37 crore. He said, "No one would have imagined that there would ever be medical colleges, universities and airports in Devi Patan division. Today a hospital with 350 beds has been inaugurated here. We are also going to provide a medical college to Balrampur district by next year. Shravasti has got an airport. The dream of having a university in Balrampur is also being realized."

He added, "There are three medical colleges in four districts of this commissionerate of which two have already been built while the third is being inaugurated today. Besides, Prime Minister Modi has also inaugurated the Saryu Nagar National Project which was pending for four decades." In his address, the Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to transform aspirational districts into developed ones under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Balrampur and Shravasti are blessed by Maa Pateshwari with devotees from India and Nepal visiting the place in large numbers every year.

CM further said, "The Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1949 started from this land of Balrampur and today the whole world witnessed the glorious moment of Lord Ram's presence in the sacred land of Ayodhya. Every resolution made here is always fulfilled." Speaking of Balrampur's significance since time immemorial, he pointed out that this land has witnessed the spiritual journey of Nana ji Deshmukh while Atalji also began his political journey from here.

The Chief Minister further remarked that previously, the roads in Devi Patan Division so poor that it used to take 4 hours to reach Devi Patan Temple from Gonda, but now this distance can be covered in just 45 minutes. He mentioned that when the government's intentions are clear, development gains momentum and facilities provided by the government reach the poor without discrimination. Recalling the floods in 2017, the Chief Minister said that the district headquarters of both Shravasti and Balrampur were inundated at that time, pointing out that the government has found a permanent solution to the flood problem.

"The river was dredged, and as a result, since 2017, floodwaters have never reached the district headquarters here", he asserted. The Chief Minister said that he has come with Holi gifts for people, which will benefit them for generations to come. He informed me that along with traditional courses, employment-oriented programs will also run in the university here. Programs will be conducted to make children technologically capable. The development will not be limited to Delhi alone, but it will reach every village, he added.

"Our urban bodies will become self-reliant. All of this will happen through the power of your vote. It is the power of the vote that ensures the safety of daughters and traders, the establishment of new industries, respect for faith, and the homecoming of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. In the past, dacoity prevailed over the rights of the poor, daughters and traders were not safe, and development plans were sabotaged by mafias. There were scandals in the name of faith, and mentioning Lord Ram's name would lead to violence," CM Yogi added. CM Yogi stressed the need for making Uttar Pradesh developed to realize the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. He said that the developed UP would mean having good educational and healthcare facilities with plenty of employment opportunities, industries, prosperous farmers, and where daughters and traders were safe.

"If we want to make UP developed, then Balrampur and Shravasti also need to become developed," he added. (ANI)

