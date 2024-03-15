Western Railway to run 4 pairs of Holi Special trains to various destinations

The Western Railway is all set to operate four pairs of special trains to the various destinations for the festival of Holi, to be celebrated on March 25, according to the official statement. "For the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run 4 pairs of special trains on special fares to various destinations," said Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

The special trains to be operated for the festival include, the Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Superfast, the Ahmedabad-Kanpur Central Superfast Weekly Special Train, the Ahmedabad-Agra Cantt Superfast Weekly Special, Ahmedabad - Agra Cantt Superfast Weekly Special. Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Superfast Special, which will have two trips will depart from Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs on March 24 and will reach Bhavnagar at 00.30 hrs, the next day.

Similarly, Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Bhavnagar at 19.00 hrs on March 23 and will reach Bandra Terminus at 09.05 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar G, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, Sihor Gujarat and Bhavnagar Para station in both directions. Ahmedabad-Kanpur Central Superfast weekly special train will leave Ahmedabad at 14.10 hrs every Tuesday and will reach Kanpur Central at 11.55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from March 19 to April 30.

Similarly, the Kanpur Central-Ahmedabad Superfast Special will leave Kanpur Central at 15.35 hrs every Monday and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from March 18 to April 29. Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Rupbas, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Tundla and Etawa station in both directions. Ahmedabad - Agra Cantt Superfast Special will leave Ahmedabad every Thursday at 14.10 hrs and will reach Agra Cantt at 06.10 hrs the next day. This train will run from March 21 to April 25.

Similarly, Agra Cantt-Ahmedabad Superfast Special will leave from Agra Cantt every Wednesday at 20.20 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from March 20 to April 24. Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Rupbas, and Fatehpur Sikri station in both directions.

Ahmedabad - Agra Cantt Superfast Special will leave Ahmedabad every Monday at 14.10 hrs and will reach Agra Cantt at 06.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from March 25 to April 29. Similarly, Agra Cantt-Ahmedabad Superfast Special will leave from Agra cantt every Sunday at 20.20 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from March 24 to April 28. Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Rupbas, and Fatehpur Sikri station in both directions.

All the trains comprise AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches. (ANI)

