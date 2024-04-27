Left Menu

Elderly Man Murdered in Jharkhand, Throat Slit

An 85-year-old man in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, was found murdered with his throat slit in his home. His body was discovered by his family after they returned from a wedding. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating the incident to apprehend the assailant.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:03 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
An 85-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

His body was found in his home in Kamta village in Gola police station area, an officer said.

The man was alone at his home when the incident happened. The deceased's wife and son found the body after returning from a wedding ceremony on Saturday, Gola police station in-charge Haripad Tudu said.

An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the police station based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, he said.

''We are trying to nab the culprit and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

