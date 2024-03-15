Russia's Putin votes online on first day of election
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin voted on Friday, the first day of the country's presidential election, the Kremlin said.
Putin voted online.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
