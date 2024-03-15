EU Commission proposes new measures to support farmers

The European Commission on Friday said it would propose new measures for farmers in an effort to support them from the fallout of the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical events.

The commission said it would propose replacing a requirement for farmers to leave land fallow with a voluntary scheme, and that it was evaluating whether imports to the EU of Russian agricultural products could be restricted.

