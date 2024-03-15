Left Menu

"Nobody pushed her from behind": TMC leader Shashi Panja dismisses rumours on Mamata Banerjee's head injury

TMC leader Shashi Panja on Friday dismissed rumours that someone pushed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from behind and said that she felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 22:20 IST
"Nobody pushed her from behind": TMC leader Shashi Panja dismisses rumours on Mamata Banerjee's head injury
TMC leader Shashi Panja. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Shashi Panja on Friday dismissed rumours that someone pushed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from behind and said that she felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed. "...She (Mamata Banerjee) felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind... After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything," said Panja.

Briefing on the health condition of Mamata Banerjee, Panja said that doctors were conducting checkups, adding, "Details will come out soon; checkups are going on...Everybody wants the well-being of Mamata Banerjee, however, taking the wrong meaning of this is injustice..." She further said that the reason for the collapse could be high blood pressure or sugar and the hospital will release further bulletins.

"Didi is also a human being and she has a very hectic schedule. Everyone wants her to stay healthy. But no want should mock on the incident or make a wrong prediction for the cause of the incident," she added. Earlier the director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, shared a major health update on CM Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a deep gash on her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the SSKM director informed that Mamata was discharged after receiving treatment for her injury. He said the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a "history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind."

The hospital director informed further that doctors administered three stitches on her forehead and another on the nose. "Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose, which was bleeding profusely," Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said while addressing reporters outside the hospital.

"Initially, she was assessed by HoD neurosurgery, HoD medicine and the cardiologist of our institute, as her vitals needed to be stabilised. Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Examinations including ECG, CT scan, etc were done. Medical personnel provided their opinion in this regard," he said. He said that though the chief minister was advised to stay in the hospital, she 'preferred to go home'.

Earlier in the day, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) informed that Banerjee sustained a 'major injury' to her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat on Thursday. The AITC also shared Mamata's pictures from the hospital bed, with a deep cut on her forehead and blood dripping down her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," read the statement by the ruling Trinamool Congress on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024