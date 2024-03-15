"Nobody pushed her from behind": TMC leader Shashi Panja dismisses rumours on Mamata Banerjee's head injury

TMC leader Shashi Panja on Friday dismissed rumours that someone pushed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from behind and said that she felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed. "...She (Mamata Banerjee) felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind... After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything," said Panja.

Briefing on the health condition of Mamata Banerjee, Panja said that doctors were conducting checkups, adding, "Details will come out soon; checkups are going on...Everybody wants the well-being of Mamata Banerjee, however, taking the wrong meaning of this is injustice..." She further said that the reason for the collapse could be high blood pressure or sugar and the hospital will release further bulletins.

"Didi is also a human being and she has a very hectic schedule. Everyone wants her to stay healthy. But no want should mock on the incident or make a wrong prediction for the cause of the incident," she added. Earlier the director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, shared a major health update on CM Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a deep gash on her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the SSKM director informed that Mamata was discharged after receiving treatment for her injury. He said the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a "history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind."

The hospital director informed further that doctors administered three stitches on her forehead and another on the nose. "Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose, which was bleeding profusely," Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said while addressing reporters outside the hospital.

"Initially, she was assessed by HoD neurosurgery, HoD medicine and the cardiologist of our institute, as her vitals needed to be stabilised. Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Examinations including ECG, CT scan, etc were done. Medical personnel provided their opinion in this regard," he said. He said that though the chief minister was advised to stay in the hospital, she 'preferred to go home'.

Earlier in the day, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) informed that Banerjee sustained a 'major injury' to her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat on Thursday. The AITC also shared Mamata's pictures from the hospital bed, with a deep cut on her forehead and blood dripping down her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," read the statement by the ruling Trinamool Congress on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)