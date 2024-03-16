Fire at Russia's Syzran refinery caused by Ukrainian strike has been put out - news agencies

A fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Syzran oil refinery has been put out, Russian news agencies said on Saturday, more than five hours after it was first reported. The extent of damage and impact on production were not clear.

Syzran, in the Samara region southeast of Moscow, is one of several refineries that Ukraine has struck this week.

