Fire at Russia's Syzran refinery caused by Ukrainian strike has been put out - news agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Syzran oil refinery has been put out, Russian news agencies said on Saturday, more than five hours after it was first reported. The extent of damage and impact on production were not clear.
Syzran, in the Samara region southeast of Moscow, is one of several refineries that Ukraine has struck this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
