NEWSALERT-CAA-VPDHANKHAR
Vice President Dhankhar stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is designed to provide relief to persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries, without infringing on the rights of existing Indian citizens. The act has sparked controversy and protests across the country, with critics arguing that it is discriminatory and goes against the secular principles of the Indian constitution. However, supporters of the CAA argue that it is necessary to protect religious minorities who are facing persecution in their home countries. Dhankhar emphasized that the government's intention is to grant citizenship to those who are truly in need of protection, while upholding the rights of all citizens.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
CAA aims to give relief to persecuted religious minorities without infringing on rights of existing citizens: VP Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement