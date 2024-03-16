"Physicians of Indian origin dedicated servants of humanity": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that esteemed doctors of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin are not just healthcare professionals but dedicated servants of humanity, fully committed towards the betterment of lives of the people of over 50 countries. Speaking at an event organised by the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), Defence Minister Singh said, "The esteemed doctors of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin are not just healthcare professionals. They are dedicated servants of humanity, fully committed towards the betterment of the lives of the people of 50-plus countries. Their service knows no bounds sending their healing touch to patients across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and beyond."

The Defence Minister further said, "Let us all pause for a moment and ponder when we speak of doctors of Indian origin serving across the globe and explain what the term 'Indian Origin' truly means. "In straightforward terms, people of Indian origin refers to the individuals whose familial lineage can be traced back to India, be it through parents, grandparents or even earlier generations who have resided in India. However, the scope of Indian origin extends far beyond mere lineage," he said.

He further said that Indian origin transcends boundaries to a corporate border perspective of life, embracing Indian roots, the timeless values beliefs and ideals that have saved our national identity. "Our Indian values inspire us to regard the world as one global family. Each one of you diligently serving in various countries exemplifies our ancient ethos by embracing people of other nations as your own. These are the Indian values that are deeply ingrained into our conduct and character," said the Defence Minister.

He said that there are several Indian values like universalism, tolerance and humanism that serve as a source of inspiration for all of us, but there is one value that is particularly pertinent to our gathering today and especially relevant from the perspective of doctors. "It is the principle of embracing the holistic perspective or perceiving things in their entirety and appreciating their comprehensive essence," he said.

Giving an example on the same, Rajnath Singh said that the endangered species worldwide is not merely about safeguarding a particular species in isolation but rather involves protecting the entire ecosystem. "For instance, Tiger conservation. It is not sufficient to focus solely on saving the tigers, we must also ensure the preservation of its heritage as well as its food chain," he said.

He added that only through such comprehensive measures can we maintain the delicate balance of the requisite ecosystem which in turn can support the tiger population and likewise, this holistic approach is evident in the examination of the nation's development. "Achieving economic prosperity is not solely a matter of studying GDP figures. It is important but not everything. We must combat poverty, diminish inequality and prioritise healthcare and education. Even cultural preservation is integral to the overall development of society, centred on the comprehensive vision of human well-being," said the Defence Minister.

The Defence Minister further added that only by attending to these multiple dimensions can we truly analyse the vision of holistic social and economic development. "Every complex task demands a comprehensive perspective. This holistic outlook is particularly vital to our medical professionals," added Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

