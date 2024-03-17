Left Menu

Maharashtra: History-sheeter shot dead in Pune; probe underway

A history-sheeter was allegedly shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Maharastra's Pune district in what appears to be the fallout of a personal enmity, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 11:38 IST
Maharashtra: History-sheeter shot dead in Pune; probe underway
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter was allegedly shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Maharastra's Pune district in what appears to be the fallout of a personal enmity, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Indapur town on Saturday evening.

Sharing details of the incident, Pune Rural Police Superintendent of Poice (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh said, "A history-sheeter, identified as Avinash Dhanve (31) was shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Indapur of Pune district yesterday night. Prime facie, this appears to be a case involving previous enmity between two rival groups." "We have identified eight people who were seen on the CCTV. A team has been formed to nab the accused," SP Deshmukh said.

"Further investigations are underway,' he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024