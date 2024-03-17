"Karnataka's mood in favour of BJP": BJP leader BY Vijayendra on LS Polls

After the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party chief BY Vijayendra lauched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the mood across the state is in the favour of the BJP. "Congress party despite being power in the state, they aren't able to find candidates in any Lok Sabha constituencies. They're trying hard to convince their minister to contest the elections but fortunately, the mood across the state is in the favour of the BJP and PM Modi..." said Karnataka BJP chief.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats, out of 28, in 2019 BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent. Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, while JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka. The dates of the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections are set on May 4, and April 26, for 14 seats each.

Earlier, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the poll code. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held in the same period

Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. In Phase 1, which will be held on April 19, the voting will be held in a total of 102 constituencies. The second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 26 which will see voting in 89 constituencies. The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7. A total of 94 constituencies will see voting in this phase

96 Lok Sabha seats will go for polling in Phase 4 on May 13. Phase 5 will see polling on 49 Lok Sabha seats with elections on May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 which will see polling on 57 constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1 which will witness polling on 57 constituencies. A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. (ANI)

