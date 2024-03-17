J-K: Snow clearance operation reaches final stage at Zoji La Pass in Kargil, says BRO

Left Menu

The snow clearance operation by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is in its last stage at the Zoji La Pass in Kargil district.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:44 IST
Snow clearance ops by BRO reaches final stage at Zoji La Pass (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The snow clearance operation is in its last stage at the Zoji La Pass in Kargil district, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said here on Sunday. The Zoji La Pass, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh, is a high mountain pass in the Himalayas.

It is in the Kargil district of the Indian Union territory of Ladakh. Located in the Dras subdivision, the pass connects the Kashmir Valley to its west with the Dras and Suru valleys to its northeast and the Indus Valley further east. Earlier in the day, the District Administration of Bandipora arranged special air sorties for 120 stranded passengers from the snow-bound Kanzalwan area of the Gurez sector in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Giving details, an official informed that at least 60 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Kanzalwan and 60 from Kanzalwan to Bandipora. The Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir was also blocked due to multiple snow avalanches on Sunday.

BRO officials commenced an extensive clearance operation in the snow-avalanche-hit area. (ANI)

