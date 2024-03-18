Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 26.62 lakh seized at Trichy airport

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchirappalli Airport seized 410 grams of gold valued at Rs. 26.62 lakh.

Gold worth Rs 26.62 lakh seized in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu seized 410 grams of gold valued at Rs. 26.62 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore. According to the officials, the seized gold consisted of 330 grams of 24K gold extracted from paste-like material and 80 grams of 22K gold concealed inside the vest of a passenger travelling from Singapore to Trichy.

Further investigation is underway. Last week, Trichy Customs Preventive Unit thwarted a major smuggling operation and seized a large cache of hashish worth Rs 110 crore and ganja worth Rs. 1.05 crore from Mimisal village of Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district.

Acting on a tip-off that narcotics was being stored for smuggling to Sri Lanka, the Central Intelligence Unit of Tiruchirappalli Customs raided a prawn farm near the Mimisal Panchayat Marriage Hall. In the presence of independent witnesses, the lock was broken, and a thorough search revealed 48 bags containing suspected narcotics.

Due to a lack of power supply at the shed, the confiscated bags were transported to a nearby customs office for further examination. Testing confirmed the presence of 100 kg of hashish and 876 kg of dry ganja. The goods were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Customs Act. (ANI)

