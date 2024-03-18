Left Menu

Usher, Fantasia Barrino, 'Color Purple' honored at 55th NAACP Image Awards

Usher was named entertainer of the year at the 55th annual NAACP Awards, thanking his fans, family, and support system for his successful three-decade career. Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony, where "The Color Purple" won best motion picture. Fantasia Barrino won best actress for her role in the film, while New Edition was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Damson Idris won best actor in a drama series for "Snowfall," and Colman Domingo won best actor in a motion picture for his role in "Rustin." Usher also received the President's Award for his public service work through his New Look Foundation. Oprah Winfrey presented Usher with his award at the ceremony.

