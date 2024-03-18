Usher, Fantasia Barrino, 'Color Purple' honored at 55th NAACP Image Awards
Usher was named entertainer of the year at the 55th annual NAACP Awards, thanking his fans, family, and support system for his successful three-decade career. Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony, where "The Color Purple" won best motion picture. Fantasia Barrino won best actress for her role in the film, while New Edition was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Damson Idris won best actor in a drama series for "Snowfall," and Colman Domingo won best actor in a motion picture for his role in "Rustin." Usher also received the President's Award for his public service work through his New Look Foundation. Oprah Winfrey presented Usher with his award at the ceremony.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-03-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
RDS RDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RDS RDS
Advertisement