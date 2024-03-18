Gensol Engineering sets up 160 MW solar project in Gujarat at Rs 128 cr

Gensol Engineering on Monday announced setting up a 160 megawatt solar power project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 128 crore.

The company has set up the ground-mounted project for Continuum Green Energy on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

''Gensol announces the successful completion of 160 MW solar installation in Bhavnagar valued at Rs 128 crore. This is the sixth major ground-mount project, alongside ground-mount solar projects in Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, and Jharkhand,'' the filing said.

Gensol Engineering said its EPC order book has exceeded Rs 1,000 crore.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC services for the development of solar power plants.

Over the years, Gensol has installed ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 600 MW.

The company has also established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune.

