Gensol Engineering sets up 160 MW solar project in Gujarat at Rs 128 cr

Gensol Engineering announced the completion of a 160 MW solar power project in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, costing Rs 128 crore for Continuum Green Energy. This project is the sixth major ground-mounted project for the company. Gensol's EPC order book has now surpassed Rs 1,000 crore. The company, part of the Gensol group, offers EPC services for solar power plant development and has installed over 600 MW of capacity. Additionally, Gensol has a presence in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector with a facility in Pune. The project highlights Gensol's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:21 IST
Gensol Engineering on Monday announced setting up a 160 megawatt solar power project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 128 crore.

The company has set up the ground-mounted project for Continuum Green Energy on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

''Gensol announces the successful completion of 160 MW solar installation in Bhavnagar valued at Rs 128 crore. This is the sixth major ground-mount project, alongside ground-mount solar projects in Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, and Jharkhand,'' the filing said.

Gensol Engineering said its EPC order book has exceeded Rs 1,000 crore.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC services for the development of solar power plants.

Over the years, Gensol has installed ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 600 MW.

The company has also established an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune.

