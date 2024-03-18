WaterAid develops new infection prevention and control and WASH for healthcare workers in Malawi

WaterAid, an international non-governmental organization focused on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), has developed a new infection prevention and control and WASH (IPC-WASH) learning package for frontline healthcare workers in Malawi.

In Malawi, poor access to WASH in healthcare facilities contributes to some of the highest maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the world. WaterAid’s new training materials and course are part of its “150 Healthcare Facility Challenge” to improve WASH services and behaviours in clinics and hospitals across the country.

A key element of the project involves bringing together Malawian government ministries, IPC and WASH experts, and healthcare staff to develop an innovative, engaging and scalable IPC-WASH training package.

The package is designed to enhance frontline health workers’ awareness of the critical importance of WASH for effective IPC, the links between IPC and WASH, and the role of a multi-disciplinary team in achieving IPC-WASH goals for quality patient care.

