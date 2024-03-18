Retired woman teacher duped of Rs 51 lakh in MP's Gwalior; case registered

A case of cyber fraud has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district where a retired woman teacher was duped of Rs 51 lakh, a police officer said on Monday. The elderly woman has been identified as Asha Batnagar, a resident of CP colony in the district. Her husband passed away in 2017 and she has been living here alone.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M told ANI, "A retired teacher was defrauded of Rs 51 lakh. She said that she had received a call which was made from Mumbai and the fraudster told her that he was calling from Mumbai and the SIM on which he (fraudster) was calling was issued from Mumbai only. Some child pornography video material has been transmitted through that particular SIM (woman's sim), a case is going on in this regard in Mumbai. Besides, a lot of illegal transactions have taken place in one of her accounts and a case of money laundering has been registered in Mumbai for the same." Later, the woman received a video call in which she saw a person in uniform and it disappeared. After that she again gets a call in which a person introduced himself as Mumbai Police and told her that her number was under suspicion and threatened her in name of ED and CBI, ASP further said.

"The fraudster also told her that she should not contact anyone. They (fraudster) also demanded money that has to be transferred to them and they have to deposit the amount in the court. If the woman is proved innocent then this amount will be returned to her. After which the retired teacher transferred the money to the given account number," the officer added. The elderly woman was quite scared and did not contact anyone for two days. After which people nearby somehow contacted her and then got to know about the matter. Later on she approached police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered into the matter against unknown persons and investigation into the matter is underway, he added. Meanwhile, in another case of cyber fraud in the district, the Gwalior police arrested five persons including a woman. The police interrogated them and found out that they had cyber fraud connections to different states. All the arrested accused are residents of Gwalior. They used to send money to people involved in cyber frauds by taking commission, ASP further said. (ANI)

