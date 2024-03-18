Left Menu

Colombia cops seize 7.3 million gallons of crude in raids on illegal refineries

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:17 IST
Colombian police have seized more than seven million gallons of crude oil in raids on illegal refineries in an operation targeting the production of bootleg fuel in the country's Norte de Santander province, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The fuel is refined from crude oil stolen from pipelines by criminal gangs and is a key ingredient in cocaine production or mixed with gasoline or diesel and used to run machines in illegal mining operations, police say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

