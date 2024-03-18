Left Menu

Centre notifies appointment of 5 additional judges as permanent judges of Allahabad High Court

According to the notification, Justices Saurabh Srivastava, Om Prakash Shukla, Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi, Jyotsna Sharma, and Surendra Singh-l, the additional judges of Allahabad High Court, are appointed as the permanent judges of the same High Court.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:01 IST
Centre notifies appointment of 5 additional judges as permanent judges of Allahabad High Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the appointment of five additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges. Notification issued in this regard stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to make the following appointment of judges of the High Court.

According to the notification, Justices Saurabh Srivastava, Om Prakash Shukla, Mohd Azhar Husain Idrisi, Jyotsna Sharma, and Surendra Singh-l, the additional judges of Allahabad High Court, are appointed as the permanent judges of the same High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium has recently recommended that these Additional Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, be appointed as permanent judges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024