Centre notifies transfer of three different HC judges to Telangana HC

The central government on Monday notified the transfer of three different High Court judges to the Telangana High Court. Notification issued in this regard stated that, in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to make the transfer of the following judges of the High Courts to the Telangana High Court.

According to the notification, Justice Sujoy Paul of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Kerala High Court have been transferred to the Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium recently resolved to recommend that Justice Sujoy Paul be transferred, in the interests of the better administration of justice, to the High Court for the State of Telangana.

In a communication dated February 12, 2024, Justice Sujoy Paul has sought a transfer on the ground that his son is practicing in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court Collegium has recently resolved to recommend that Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya be transferred, in the interests of the better administration of justice, to the High Court for the State of Telangana.

In a communication dated February 12, 2024, the SC collegium, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, has sought a transfer from the High Court at Calcutta to any other High Court for personal reasons. The SC collegium recently also resolved to recommend that Justice Anu Sivaraman be transferred, in the interests of the better administration of justice, to the High Court of Karnataka.

Collegium, by a communication dated Collegium, by a communication dated October 16, 2023, Justice Anu Sivaraman has sought a transfer out of the State of Kerala. (ANI)

