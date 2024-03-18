Left Menu

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh to witness rainfall and hailstorms in next 2 hrs

The post-midweek-March sun has become a little unbearable though still there is a slight nip in the air. The Meteorological office has predicted the possibility of rainfall and hailstorms in isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the next 2 hrs.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 22:26 IST
Parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to witness rainfall and hailstorms (X/@Indiametdept). Image Credit: ANI
According to the IMD, hailstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 2 hours.

With gusty winds of 40-60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate spells of rain over MP in Chindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Anuppur and Chhatisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bemetara, Raipur, Baloda Bazar, Raigarh and Korea, IMD added in an X. With gusty winds of 60-70 kmph, lightning and a moderate spell of rain are expected over Balaghat and Dindori, Chhatisgarh: Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, Mungeli, Gaurela Pendra Marwahi, Korba, Surguja, Surajpur, Balarampur and Jashpur.

Further, IMD stated that the impact expected due to thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and Hailstorm over the region is Strong wind or hail may damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. It may injure people and cattle in open places. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong wind and minor damage to kutcha houses and huts, IMD said.

The IMD further suggested a few precautions to tackle the hail storm and thunderstorms. "Stay indoors, close windows and doors. Avoid travel if possible and take safe shelters instead of standing below the trees," IMD on X.

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electronic appliances and immediately get out of water bodies," it added. Meanwhile light to moderate rain and snow accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail are likely to occur in the districts of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla for the next 1-2 hours, IMD said in a tweet.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Chamba for the next 1- 2 hours, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

