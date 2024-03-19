Karnataka: Cash worth over Rs 3 lakh seized at Hubli

Cash worth Rs 3,82,000 was seized at Sulla road check post at Karnataka's Hubli on Monday, police said. On Monday evening, at around 6 pm, while checking a car bearing number plate GJ 05 JB7162, on the Sulla road, cash worth Rs 3.82,000 was found belonging to one Om Prakash, Assistant Returning Officer of Hubli Dharwad Central, Ishwar Ullagaddi said in a statement released by the Information Department.

The officer further said that the car was coming towards Hubli from Kiresur. The passengers travelling in the car with cash did not produce documents to the officers at the check post, he added. The seized amount has been deposited in the Treasury and the details were submitted to the District Seizure Committee as per guidelines for further action, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)