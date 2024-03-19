Popular Bollywood actors meet Uttarakhand CM Dhami, discuss possibilities of film production
Popular Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raj, Tripti Dimri and Mallika Sherawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Monday evening.
- Country:
- India
Popular Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raj, Tripti Dimri and Mallika Sherawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Monday evening. During this, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with all the artists on the possibilities of film production in the state.
The Chief Minister said that his government is trying to make Uttarakhand a better film shooting destination. He said that a new film policy has been prepared in the state for filmmakers. Dhami said that an increase in film shooting in the state will provide new employment opportunities to the local people. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates schemes worth over Rs 68 crore at beneficiary conference
"Centre has done immense work in field of education, health...": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
"Dreams we had seen during Investor Summit are now slowly coming to fruition": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Dhami inaugurates air services from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Amritsar, Varanasi
Uttarakhand CM Dhami distributes Rs 358.3 crore to girls' beneficiaries under Nanda Gaura Scheme