Popular Bollywood actors meet Uttarakhand CM Dhami, discuss possibilities of film production

Popular Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raj, Tripti Dimri and Mallika Sherawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Monday evening.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 07:43 IST
Bollywood actors meet Uttarakhand CM Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raj, Tripti Dimri and Mallika Sherawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Monday evening. During this, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with all the artists on the possibilities of film production in the state.

The Chief Minister said that his government is trying to make Uttarakhand a better film shooting destination. He said that a new film policy has been prepared in the state for filmmakers. Dhami said that an increase in film shooting in the state will provide new employment opportunities to the local people. (ANI)

