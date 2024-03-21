Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur police seizes unaccounted cash worth Rs 12 lakh, case registered

Anantapur police seized unaccounted cash worth 12 lakh rupees from a "suspicious" person at the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus stand in Tadipatri here on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:53 IST
Anantapur police seize unaccounted Rs 12 Lakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Anantapur police seized unaccounted cash worth 12 lakh rupees from a "suspicious" person at the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus stand in Tadipatri here on Thursday. Tadipatri Circle inspector Murali Krishna said, "As part of today's operation, the police conducted an investigation at the RTC bus stand, resulting in the recovery of Rs 12,77,000. A case has been registered, and the recovered amount has been handed over to the Tadipatri town police."

He said that Narendra from Auvladoddi village in Nandyala district was observed behaving suspiciously with a bag at the RTC bus stand. "Upon inspection, we discovered Rs 12.77 lakh in cash. When questioned, Narendra, a resident of Battalapally, claimed that the money was intended for purchasing gold in Proddutur. However, lacking proper receipts or evidence, we have registered a case and seized the money," he said.

He further said that during the current election season, individuals carrying significant sums of money are advised to maintain proper receipts or proofs of the source and purpose of the funds and merely verbal explanations are insufficient. "Failure to provide evidence may result in legal consequences, making it arduous to reclaim the seized funds." he further added.

The police have disclosed that a case has been registered and handed over to the Income Tax authorities. To ensure peaceful polling and uphold the integrity of elections in Tadipatri town, Anantapur district, the police have established continuous checkpoint inspections within the town. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

