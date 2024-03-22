Left Menu

EU Commission proposes to impose tariffs on imports of grain from Russia

The European Commission is proposing tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to prevent market destabilization. This move aims to stop Russia from exporting goods to the EU and prevent illegal Ukrainian grain from entering the market. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia in support of Ukraine.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 04:26 IST
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is proposing to member countries to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

Speaking at the end of the opening day of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Von der Leyen said the move would prevent Russia from destabilizing the EU market with its imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived products.

"It will stop Russia from using the revenues from the export of these goods to the European Union, and it will ensure that illegal Russian exports of stolen Ukrainian grain do not enter the EU market," she said.

Von der Leyen did not give any details about the value of the proposed tariffs.

Russia was one of the main trade partners of the European Union before it invaded Ukraine. In support to Ukraine in the war against Russia, the EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia. The measures have targeted the energy sector, banks, the world's biggest diamond mining company and other businesses and made Russian officials subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

