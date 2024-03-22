Assam BJP leader Ronghang exudes confidence in party win, says winning margin will be highest in Diphu seat

Senior BJP leader and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang on Friday exuded confidence in the party win and said that the winning margin in Diphu-ST parliamentary constituency will be the highest across the country. "The people of hill districts (both Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao) will create a history. We are very confident that, this time the winning margin in percentage in the Diphu-ST parliamentary constituency will be the highest across the country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Horen Singh Bey got nearly 3.90 lakh votes, but this time our candidate Amar Singh Tisso will get more than 4 lakh votes," Tuliram Ronghang said.

Ronghang further said that there is no opposition in the hills region. Amar Singh Tisso who is the BJP candidate for the Diphu-ST parliamentary constituency also spoke to ANI and said that the people of the region are now in favour of the BJP.

"I am very much hopeful that, this time the winning margin will be between 3-4 lakh. There is no opposition and all sections of people have supported the BJP," Amar Singh Tisso said. Earlier, the entire hilly district region was hit by militancy problems and after signing the peace accord the region is now witnessing development.

Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Friday handed over the party tickets to the party-declared candidates to contest the Lok Sabha election. Diphu (ST) is a parliamentary constituency in the state of Assam, India. It is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, which are reserved for scheduled tribes.

In another setback for the Aam Adami Party (AAP), several prominent leaders from its Assam unit joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued the notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 19.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of the polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7. The BJP is contesting in 11 seats in Assam, while the AGP is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting in one seat (Kokrajhar). AGP and UPPL are the other partners of the NDA and part of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

During the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, while the AGP contested three and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested one. The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each and one was secured by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania. (ANI)

