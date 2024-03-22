People are still trapped inside concert hall near Moscow where shooting took place -TASS
People are still trapped inside the fire-ravaged Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, where a shooting and explosions occured earlier, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
The fire has engulfed a third of the concert venue building and the roof of the building is almost completely engulfed in flames, TASS reported.
