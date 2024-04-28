Left Menu

Army rescues people stranded in J-K's Razdan Pass after snowfall

The Border Roads Organisation rescued passengers on Sunday after vehicles were stuck in snowfall on Bandipora-Gurez Road in Jammu and Kashmir. The BRO cleared the vehicles and ensured the safety of passengers and drivers. The road remains closed due to snowfall in Gurez valley and Bandipora.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:21 IST
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued dozens of passengers whose vehicles got stuck in snowfall on Bandipora-Gurez Road in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The BRO personnel swung into action as soon as they got the information about 35 vehicles that had been stuck on storm-hit Razdan Pass, the officials said.

They said the BRO team first ensured the safety of the passengers and drivers before taking out their vehicles to safety.

The road has been closed temporarily due to fresh spell of snowfall in Gurez valley and along the mountainous areas of Bandipora district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

