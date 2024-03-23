White House: We do not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:25 IST
The White House on Friday said it did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russia.
White House spokesperson John Kirby declined to comment on a Financial Times report that the United States had urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning Kyiv that drone strikes risk provoking retaliation and driving up global oil prices.
But he said Washington had a longstanding policy of not encouraging Ukrainian forces to conduct strikes inside Russia.
