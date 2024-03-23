Left Menu

White House: We do not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:25 IST
White House: We do not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russia
Representaive image
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Friday said it did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russia.

White House spokesperson John Kirby declined to comment on a Financial Times report that the United States had urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning Kyiv that drone strikes risk provoking retaliation and driving up global oil prices.

But he said Washington had a longstanding policy of not encouraging Ukrainian forces to conduct strikes inside Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024