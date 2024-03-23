Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We need air defences and political will from our partners

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:30 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We need air defences and political will from our partners
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday said that only a lack of air defences was preventing Ukraine from stopping Russian attacks and more political will from Kyiv's allies was needed.

"Real and comprehensive protection against Russian missiles and Shahed drones is only possible with sufficient political will from our partners," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after a series of attacks on Ukrainian energy targets.

"Russian terror is only possible now because we don't have enough modern air defence systems which, to be honest, requires enough political will to provide them. All our partners know what is needed and who can make truly life-saving decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024