Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We need air defences and political will from our partners
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday said that only a lack of air defences was preventing Ukraine from stopping Russian attacks and more political will from Kyiv's allies was needed.
"Real and comprehensive protection against Russian missiles and Shahed drones is only possible with sufficient political will from our partners," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after a series of attacks on Ukrainian energy targets.
"Russian terror is only possible now because we don't have enough modern air defence systems which, to be honest, requires enough political will to provide them. All our partners know what is needed and who can make truly life-saving decisions."
