"Remained a strong pillar of Indian politics": PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to political leader and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. In his post on X, PM Modi said that he remained a strong pillar of the politics of independent India.

"Respectful tribute to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary. After playing an active role in the independence movement, he also remained a strong pillar of the politics of independent India. He will always be remembered for his strong socialist views," PM Modi said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi also remembered former activist on X and said "Remembering eminent socialist leader and the prominent figure of the Quit India movement Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary."

The BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tributes to Lohia " A strong supporter of political purity and transparency. Ram Manohar Lohia ji ushered in a new era of nationalist thinking and social empowerment with his principles and ideals. Today, I pay my respects to him on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in the upliftment of society and nation is unforgettable and will always inspire us for public service." Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recalled Ram Manohar Lohia's role in the Goan liberation movement.

"Heartfelt tributes to the visionary freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. His pioneering role in Goa's liberation struggle all shall continue to inspire and guide generations to come," the Goa CM posted on X. Samajwadi Party on its X handle said that hundreds of salutes to the brilliant socialist thinker and thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary.

Ram Manohar Lohia was an activist in the Indian Independence Movement and a socialist political leader. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party.

In 1962, Lohia contested against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru from Phulpur, but he lost the election. In 1963, he won the by-election and became from MP from Farukkhabad.

Later in 1967, he won the election from the Kannauj constituency. (ANI)

