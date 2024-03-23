Left Menu

"Remained a strong pillar of Indian politics": PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia

In his post on X, PM Modi said that he remained a strong pillar of the politics of independent India.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:07 IST
"Remained a strong pillar of Indian politics": PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to political leader and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. In his post on X, PM Modi said that he remained a strong pillar of the politics of independent India.

"Respectful tribute to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia ji on his birth anniversary. After playing an active role in the independence movement, he also remained a strong pillar of the politics of independent India. He will always be remembered for his strong socialist views," PM Modi said. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi also remembered former activist on X and said "Remembering eminent socialist leader and the prominent figure of the Quit India movement Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary."

The BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also paid tributes to Lohia " A strong supporter of political purity and transparency. Ram Manohar Lohia ji ushered in a new era of nationalist thinking and social empowerment with his principles and ideals. Today, I pay my respects to him on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in the upliftment of society and nation is unforgettable and will always inspire us for public service." Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recalled Ram Manohar Lohia's role in the Goan liberation movement.

"Heartfelt tributes to the visionary freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. His pioneering role in Goa's liberation struggle all shall continue to inspire and guide generations to come," the Goa CM posted on X. Samajwadi Party on its X handle said that hundreds of salutes to the brilliant socialist thinker and thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary.

Ram Manohar Lohia was an activist in the Indian Independence Movement and a socialist political leader. He was a member of the Praja Socialist Party and the Samyukta Socialist Party.

In 1962, Lohia contested against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru from Phulpur, but he lost the election. In 1963, he won the by-election and became from MP from Farukkhabad.

Later in 1967, he won the election from the Kannauj constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024